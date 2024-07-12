Red-flagged weekend for heat in much of Italy. Tomorrow, July 13, and Sunday, 11 cities will have alert level 3, the highest, which indicates “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”. According to the bulletin on heat waves from the Ministry of Health, the cities most affected by the heat wave will be: Ancona, Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. Orange-flagged cities will be in Bari and Palermo (Sunday). The following are spared from the heat: Genoa, Milan and Turin.

Read also