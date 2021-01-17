In the coming days, abnormal cold weather is expected in most of Russia. In some places the air temperature will be below normal by 18 degrees. About this in a conversation with RIA News said the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand.

According to the forecaster, in the Central and Volga Federal Districts, the temperature will be below normal by 6-12 degrees and will fluctuate around 20-30 degrees of frost, in the Volga region in some places up to minus 32. At the same time, in the North-Western District, it is expected to be 7-15 degrees colder than normal. Thermometer columns there will drop to 23-36 degrees below zero.

“In the Urals, the Yamalo-Nenets and Khanty-Mansiysk districts are 8-17 degrees below normal, the temperature is from minus 30 to minus 42. Siberia: Taimyr and Dolgano-Nenets regions there temperatures are minus 40-53. This temperature is 8-18 degrees below normal. In the Irkutsk region, the temperature is below normal by 10-20 degrees, up to minus 51 degrees, ”predicted Vilfand.

The coldest of all, according to the specialist, will be in Yakutia, Khabarovsk Territory and Chukotka. It is expected to reach minus 56, minus 50 and minus 51 degrees, respectively.

Earlier, Vilfand explained the abnormal snowfalls and frosts in Moscow with the advent of the Balkan cyclone. According to the expert, the peculiarity of this cyclone “was that first a warm front passed through Moscow, and then very quickly a cold front.”