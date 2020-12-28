Abnormally cold days are expected in Moscow and Moscow region in the first half of the week. TASS…

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation Roman Vilfand told the agency’s correspondents about this.

According to him, at the beginning of the week the air temperature in the capital region will drop below the climatic norm by three degrees.

The meteorologist also noted that on the night of Tuesday, December 29, up to 12 degrees of frost is expected in Moscow, up to minus 16 degrees in some areas, and up to minus 18 degrees in the Moscow region.

At the same time, the weather in the capital in the first half of the week will be sunny and without precipitation.

Earlier, the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, spoke about the weather in Moscow during the New Year holidays.