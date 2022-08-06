«The blood count (short for blood count test) is the blood test most frequently requested by the doctor or specialist – says Fabrizio Pane, director of Hematology at the Federico II University Hospital of Naples -. It can be requested as a routine check-up, or as a first check for “something wrong”: when a person has signs of infection, is weak or tired, or has inflammation (swelling), bruising or bleeding. Some of these conditions may require treatment, others may resolve spontaneously. The blood count can also be affected by various drugs and dietary deficiencies ». In practice, the blood count consists of a simple sample that allows you to obtain information on the cells present in a patient’s blood (red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets), measure how many there are and their physical characteristics, for example their size, shape and the content.