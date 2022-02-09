ABN Amro has made a profit of 1.2 billion euros in 2021. That reports the bank Wednesday. The economic recovery and the sale of the head office in Amsterdam in particular benefited the financial results. In 2020, the bank still suffered a loss of 45 million. It was then the first time in ten years that red figures were written in the annual statement of the bank.

Because the numbers are so rosy, the bank goes ahead 500 million euros in treasury shares shopping. That is good news for shareholders, including the Dutch state, which owns 56 percent of ABN Amro. The state can charge a maximum of 281 million eurosMinister Sigrid Kaag (D66, Finance) wrote to the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

In addition to the positive business results, ABN Amro also had to deal with the reporting about Ajax this week, where technical director Marc Overmars resigned earlier this week due to cross-border behaviour. The bank has been a sponsor of Ajax for about thirty years and in the past sponsored the men’s team, but is now the main sponsor of the women’s team. This sponsorship contract expires next year.

ABN wants to know from the management of the football club in the short term how big the problems are with cross-border behavior within the club. There seems to be no question of canceling the sponsor contract for the time being, the bank calls it “of the utmost importance that Ajax takes a close look at its own organization and takes the steps necessary to achieve a safe working environment in the short term”.



