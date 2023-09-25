ABN Amro is no longer a state bank. The Dutch state no longer owns half of the shares, Minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance, D66) announced on Monday in a letter to the House of Representatives. Last February, she announced that the remaining stake of more than 56 percent would be reduced to just under 50 percent. Director Robert Swak, describes ABN Amro in a statement as a “stable and solid bank” and sees a “healthy basis for a further reduction of the state’s interest.”

Kaag did not disclose the amount involved in the sale of the shares. The deal is yet to be finalized. Nor is it clear exactly what percentage of the shares the Dutch state still has. The finance minister emphasizes that the upcoming deal does not provide the outgoing cabinet with any additional spending options. However, the proceeds would cover part of the incurred national debt.

Because ABN Amro was in major financial problems in 2008 due to the credit crisis, the government came to the rescue by taking over all shares. Previously, the Belgian-Dutch Fortis had acquired the bank at a high market price, which contributed to its financial capabilities. It was mainly the global financial crisis, which arose in the American housing market, that caused the stock prices of the financial group to decline rapidly. The Balkenende IV cabinet allocated tens of billions to save ABN Amro from collapse.

