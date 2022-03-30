Greenhouse horticulture, the (chemical) industry and companies that produce building materials run the greatest risk of losses if it is not possible to pass on the high energy prices to customers. This is what economists from ABN Amro write in a report that will be published on Thursday. According to the bank, the high costs of gas and electricity will cost Dutch businesses a total of around 22 billion euros extra in 2022 compared to 2019.

The economists analyzed in which sectors the profits are relatively small and the costs of gas and electricity relatively high – putting them at risk most quickly. In 2019, for example, energy costs in the paper industry amounted to 129 million euros, while profits amounted to 165 million. If the energy costs then double, the profit will disappear quickly, ABN Amro analyzes. The same applies to, for example, refineries and fertilizer producers. In the production of building materials, profits in 2019 amounted to almost 500 million euros, against energy costs of 235 million euros.

There are also sectors that are not so vulnerable to high energy prices, although these still weigh on profits. For example, demolition companies have high energy costs, but they are only 12 percent compared to the profit – so that an increase does not quickly lead to losses. This situation also occurs in the catering industry, according to ABN Amro.

Passing on to customers

The economists point out that not every company will feel the pain equally quickly. Some companies are still being supplied with energy on the basis of long-term contracts that were concluded earlier. As these expire, more and more companies will be affected by the high energy prices, which, according to the bank, will eventually be about five times higher in 2022 than in 2019. When calculating the 22 billion euros in additional costs, the bank has assumed that about half of the energy is supplied with longer-term contracts.

According to ABN Amro, it is important how many companies can ultimately pass on their high energy costs to customers. “That differs greatly per sector,” says economist Franka Rolvink Couzy, who is responsible for the research. “There are many long-term contracts in the construction sector. Then you cannot pass on price increases if this is not included in the contract.” The food sector in turn has to negotiate with the supermarket. It is known that fierce negotiations are taking place there at the moment.

Manure price increased enormously

At the same time, the price of fertilizer has risen enormously in recent times, partly because production has become a lot more expensive.

ABN Amro economists warn that high energy prices could affect Europe’s competitive position. “The gas market in the United States looks very different than in Europe,” says Rolvink Couzy. “They are much less dependent on Russia there. Of course, prices there are also rising, but less than here.” Once higher gas prices are passed on in prices, it may be more tempting for some companies to produce more in the US, or to source products from US suppliers.

A number of Dutch companies, including industrial group VDL and food group DSM, have already warned about this effect. For example, a globally operating company such as DSM can relatively easily scale up production in the US if it is cheaper there.