ABN Amro has achieved a net profit of 870 million euros in the second quarter of 2023. reports the bank on Wednesday. It is almost double the profit compared to the same period last year. ABN Amro and other Dutch banks benefit from the sharp rise in interest rates. According to CEO Robert Swaak, all customer divisions (‘client units’) contributed to higher profits, despite continuing ‘macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty’.

In addition to the increased interest, the share sale may also play a role in ABN Amro’s profit. Earlier this year, the bank announced that it was selling half a billion worth of shares. Shortly after that news, the share price rose to a three-year high in February. It was also announced in the past six months that the Dutch state wants to reduce its interest in the bank from more than 56 percent to less than 50 percent. The government has not sold any shares since 2017.

Other Dutch banks are also doing well: ING almost doubled its profit last quarter compared to the same period in 2022. It was a quarterly profit of 2.2 billion euros. Rising interest rates also played a role in this.

“The Dutch economy has cooled down somewhat and our customers are still under pressure due to the uncertainties and persistently high inflation,” said Swaak. “Despite this cooling, the labor market remained tight and corporate and household balance sheets robust.”

