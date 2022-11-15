The Dutch catering sector must prepare for a period of economic setback. Increased prices for energy and food are increasing costs, while customers want to spend less in restaurants due to declining purchasing power. That is what economists at ABN Amro say Tuesday in a new report. In addition, catering companies on average spend more on personnel costs and they still have to deal with a tight labor market.

For this year the economists foresee a “significant” growth in turnover for catering companies: about 35 percent increase compared to last year. This brings the sector to the same level as before the corona crisis, but probably not for long. In 2023, the increase will level off and the turnover of catering companies is expected to fall by 2 percent. According to the report, it will lead to more bankruptcies in the hospitality sector.

An important cause is the spending behavior of customers; According to ABN, they will eat out less often next year and if they do visit a restaurant, they will spend less for an average meal. Another factor is that the regular catering industry has more competition from delivery services and supermarkets, where consumers are increasingly able to buy warm meals. Pubs will also have a hard time next year: economists expect a contraction of 2 percent.