The star Abla Kamel used to completely disappear from the artistic and media lights, which constantly raises rumors around her, as some social pioneers circulated a picture of the big star eating breakfast at a table, claiming that it is one of the tables of Rahman, but the image that was circulated is old and from the scenes of the series Blood Chain .

While Abla Kamel did not comment on the matter, her divorced artist Ahmed Kamal confirmed that the account, which published the photo on Instagram, was fake, revealing that the photo was from the scenes of filming the series “Selsal Al-Dam” with the work team.

He also denied rumors about her retirement from art, stressing that she prefers to stay away from acting, but she has not completely retired and may return to the art scene if her situation improves, according to local newspapers.

It is noteworthy that the account was publishing the picture attached to the comment: “Happy New Year, my beloved and my children, I follow your beautiful comments, thank you.”

And the series “Silsal Al-Dam”, which was shown on MBC in its five parts, was the last work of Abla Kamel.

A group of artists participated in it, including Riad Al-Khouli, Rami Waheed, Dia Abdel-Khaleq, Randa Al-Behairy and Amira Hani.