Abkhazia refused to extradite to Russia its citizens suspected of the murder of crime boss Vyacheslav Ivankov, nicknamed Yaponchik, reports RIA News…

The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that the court arrested two perpetrators of Yaponchik’s murder in absentia. They turned out to be Astamur Butba and Nugzar Papava, who have Abkhazian and Russian citizenship.

The press service of the Abkhazian Prosecutor General’s Office said that they had received a request for legal assistance in a criminal case, in accordance with which investigative and procedural actions are being carried out in the republic.

It does not imply the detention and extradition of suspects. The Constitution of Abkhazia prohibits the extradition of citizens to a foreign state for criminal prosecution, the department explained. However, according to the Criminal Procedure Code of Abkhazia and the interstate agreement, it is possible to bring these persons to criminal responsibility if the materials of the criminal case come from Russia.

According to investigators, in July 2009 Butba fired a sniper rifle at Ivankov, who was leaving the Thai Elephant restaurant on Khoroshevskoye Highway in Moscow. Papava covered the killer’s retreat.