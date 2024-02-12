The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia changed its mind about signing a cooperation agreement with the Russian Guard

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia refused to sign a cooperation agreement with the Russian National Guard, said the head of the department, Robert Kiut.

He explained this by saying that the current constitution and legislation of Abkhazia do not allow public safety and order in the country “to be ensured by law enforcement agencies of a foreign state.”

The opposition opposed the signing of the agreement

As Kiut reported, Abkhazia has enough personnel at its disposal to protect public order and security, as well as combat terrorism and extremism. He noted that in “the department, as well as in the entire leadership of the country, there are no people who are ready to act and carry out their professional activities to the detriment of the national interests of the Abkhaz state, or to the detriment of the interests of our citizens.”

“The Republic of Abkhazia is a sovereign, independent state, it is this status that we have been protecting and defending for 30 years, and we aim to continue to act in this vein,” Kiut added.

Previously, the draft agreement caused outrage among part of the Abkhaz society and the opposition. In particular, how wrote On February 10, the Abkhaz publication “Nuzhnaya Gazeta”, the country’s opposition, called on the republic’s Ministry of Internal Affairs not to sign a document on cooperation with the Russian Guard. The parties “Forum of National Unity” and “Apsny”, as well as public organizations “Abkhazian People’s Movement”, “Aruaa” and “Our Capital” signed the call.

The agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia and the National Guard of the Russian Federation, which allows for the possibility of direct participation in the internal affairs of Abkhazia, is unacceptable. This is a violation of the Constitution of the Republic of Abkhazia and the laws of the Republic of Abkhazia. Therefore, such unconstitutional agreements are unacceptable for a sovereign independent state Temur Gulialeader of the veterans organization "Aruaa"

The agreement did not imply the presence of the Russian Guard in Abkhazia

About plans to sign a cooperation agreement with the Russian Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia reported February 9th. The press release stated that the agreement is aimed at establishing the exchange of experience between departments, training personnel of the Abkhaz internal affairs bodies on the basis of educational institutions and training centers of the Russian Guard, conducting joint exercises and training, as well as the development of information technology and the exchange of legislative and other regulatory legal acts in the field of law enforcement.

After the armed aggression of Tbilisi in 2008, Russia recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia, which had long sought independence, and is providing large-scale financial and socio-economic assistance to the development of the republic. So, in particular, the volume of the investment program to promote the development of Abkhazia for 2017-2019 amounted to about 6 billion rubles. At the end of 2019, the Russian investment program for 2020-2022 was approved. The volume of financing for three years amounted to 4.5 billion rubles – 1.5 billion rubles for each year

In addition, Robert Kiut separately emphasized in published in a video message on the Telegram channel that the agreement does not provide for the physical presence of employees of the Russian Guard on the territory of the republic and their interference in internal political activities in the country.

No one is going to surrender our sovereignty, infringe on our interests, and even more so, allow someone to physically influence our citizens Robert Kiuthhead of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia

Refusing to sign the agreement, the head of the Abkhaz department emphasized that he still hopes to develop cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Russian National Guard for the sake of exchanging experience and improving the skills of employees of the internal affairs bodies of the republic.

Abkhazia previously conducted exercises with the Russian Armed Forces

On September 15, 2009, Russia and Abkhazia entered into an agreement on cooperation in the military field. In accordance with the document, Russia is given the opportunity to build, use and improve military infrastructure and military bases on the territory of Abkhazia, as well as create a joint group of troops both in peacetime and in wartime.

Photo: Viktor Korotaev / Kommersant

The group from the Russian side includes a Russian military base stationed on the territory of Abkhazia (it is located in Gudauta, we are talking about the 7th Russian military base – approx. “Tapes.ru”), from the Abkhazian – two separate motorized rifle battalions, artillery and aviation groups, as well as a separate special forces detachment.

In March 2023, the armed forces of Abkhazia and Russia spent joint tactical exercises on the territory of the republic. The units carried out missions using reconnaissance and attack drones, and electronic means of defense against similar enemy means.

“For the first time during the exercises, an information and telecommunication system for command and control of troops of guaranteed durability was tested. In general, during the tactical exercises, the dynamic nature of modern combat operations was worked out,” the Ministry of Defense of Abkhazia reported.