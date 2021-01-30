A criminal case was opened in Abkhazia over the disappearance of Russian woman Elena Fedotova in Gagra, reports RIA News…

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the republic, a resident of Nizhny Novgorod went missing on January 17.

It is known that the 43-year-old Russian woman came to Abkhazia on vacation and rented an apartment in Gagra. She was last seen in the area of ​​the Zhoekvarsky gorge.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of the woman’s disappearance under the article “Murder”. His investigation is under the control of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Abkhazia.

Recall that earlier in Abkhazia, a 57-year-old resident of Moscow was rescued, lost in the mountains in the Gagra region.