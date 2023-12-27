A protest rally took place in Abkhazia over the transfer of a state dacha in Pitsunda to the Russian Federation

At an extraordinary session, the Parliament of Abkhazia approved an agreement on the transfer to Russia of the Pitsunda state dacha, where Russian President Vladimir Putin held working meetings. This decision led to protests by the Abkhaz opposition.

It is clarified that the “Agreement between the government of the Republic of Abkhazia and the government of the Russian Federation on the transfer to the ownership of the Russian Federation of an object on the territory of the Republic of Abkhazia and the procedure for its use, signed in Moscow on January 19, 2022,” was ratified. The protesters opposed the approval of the document without amendments.

Photo: Konstantin Leifer / TASS

Opponents of the decision announced an open-ended protest

Speaker of the Parliament of Abkhazia Lasha Ashuba said that representatives of the opposition and the authorities held a meeting at which they decided to make changes to the laws regarding the transfer of the state dacha. However, the deputies did not want to vote for an agreement only with a change in coordinates and then supported the agreement, which would include coordinates and a rule about the impossibility of transfer to third parties.

Opponents of the transfer of the state dacha in Pitsunda announced an open-ended protest that will take place near the building of the Parliament of Abkhazia. Opposition forces demanded that the issue of ratification of the relevant intergovernmental agreement be removed from the agenda of the meeting. In their opinion, this document contradicts the Constitution of Abkhazia, and therefore the protesters demand that it be revised.

We are not opposed to the transfer of the state dacha to Russia, but there are clauses in the text of the agreement that outrage the public. You can create a conciliation commission, develop a common position on the document and calmly carry out the ratification procedure after the New Year Adgur ArdzinbaChairman of the opposition Abkhazian People's Movement

Photo: Thomas Thaitsuk / RIA Novosti

Russia will not receive the land on which the state dacha is built

Ambassador to Abkhazia Mikhail Shurgalin explained, how the issue of determining the boundaries transferred under Russian ownership was regulated. According to him, before the ratification of the document, diplomatic notes were exchanged, where inaccuracies in the list of control points that define the boundaries of the object were corrected.

See also Comment Tuesday is a historic day for Finnish social and health services - this is how a huge reform begins This agreement does not provide for the transfer to the Russian Federation of the land on which the facility is located. The territory is leased for 49 years. Only buildings whose maintenance and repair will be carried out by the FSO of Russia will be transferred into ownership. Mikhail Shurgalin Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia

Shurgalin said that local residents associate the state dacha with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who held working meetings in this place several times. In addition to the head of state, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, also used the state dacha for work purposes. The facility itself has existed since Soviet times and even during territorial disputes “has always been sterile,” the ambassador said.

The state dacha in Pitsunda is located on an area of ​​over 180 hectares. According to the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Abkhazia and the Main Directorate of Security of Russia dated September 14, 1995, the facility was leased from Russia.