It is a small territory on the shores of the Black Sea, nestled at the foot of the Caucasus mountain range. A self-proclaimed independent republic in the early 1990s, Abkhazia is recognized by Russia. However, in general, the international community considers it an autonomous republic belonging to Georgia.

“We are Russians,” says an elderly lady. “Russia feeds us (…) protects us. Without Russia we would disappear. Long live Putin!” is a sentiment that could be said to be widespread among the population.

Even the authorities affirm it without any fear: Russia is the one that decides in almost everything.

Many Russian customs and cultural treasures are preserved there. But now, after the war in Ukraine, Russia has become the hardest hit nation in the world and young Abkhazians are locked within its borders.



