In a statement after his visit to Cairo and his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Ahmed indicated that “Nile water is adequately stored to face droughts.”

The Ethiopian Prime Minister affirmed: “We will not intend to harm our neighbors, and the Nile River strengthens relations between the countries of the region,” explaining: “We share the Nile River with downstream countries in a spirit of trust and honesty.”

Ahmed also called for working with Egypt “to achieve sustainable development, and to establish a true partnership to achieve the aspirations of our two peoples.”

Al-Sisi and Ahmed agreed, on Thursday, to complete within 4 months of drafting an agreement on filling and operating the dam.

According to a joint statement published by the Egyptian presidency, the two leaders “discussed ways to overcome the current stalemate in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam negotiations.”

And they agreed, according to the statement, to “initiate urgent negotiations to finalize the agreement between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to fill the Renaissance Dam and the rules for its operation within 4 months.”

The meeting of the two leaders came on the sidelines of the meeting of Sudan’s neighboring countries, in an attempt to resolve the crisis it is witnessing as a result of the power struggle between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Mubarak Ardol, a former leader of one of the rebel groups in Sudan and close to the army, wrote on his Twitter account: “Despite our absence (Sudan), we fully support this bilateral statement on the Renaissance Dam.”

He added, “Sudan will surely join soon to make the agreement tripartite, without external mediators.”

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, also praised the two leaders’ meeting, and “their joint decision to strengthen bilateral relations, including the resumption of negotiations to resolve outstanding issues regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam for the benefit of their peoples.”

The roots of the crisis