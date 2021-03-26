Abiy Ahmed: Eritrea withdraws from Tigray

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abyei Ahmed announced today, Friday, that Eritrea will withdraw its forces from the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, which has been witnessing a rebellion for months.

“During my conversations with (Eritrean) President Isaias Afwerki on the occasion of my visit to Asmara, the Eritrean government agreed to withdraw its forces outside the borders of Ethiopia,” Abyei Ahmed said in a statement.

Two days ago, Abiy Ahmed admitted, for the first time, to the presence of forces from Eritrea in the Tigray region, in which fighting broke out last November, between government forces and the Tigray Liberation Front, which controls the region.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister said that Eritrea’s forces entered the region, fearing that they would be attacked by the Front’s fighters.