DThe Hessian state government is currently examining whether schoolchildren could be given easier access to old exam questions when preparing for the Abitur. This emerges from a response from the Ministry of Education in Wiesbaden to a parliamentary question from the SPD parliamentary group. However, the ministry also points out that all schools leading to the Abitur are already being provided with earlier tasks with solution and assessment instructions.

Teachers could access the relevant materials free of charge and use them to prepare the students in a targeted manner. “The state government is currently examining whether and which further possibilities exist to make tasks of the Abitur examinations accessible,” added the Ministry of Education.

Publishers charge 400 euros per subject

Abitur tasks – without solution and evaluation instructions – are regularly purchased from publishers and published with their own solution instructions. The publishers are charged a fee of 400 euros per subject, level of difficulty (basic course/advanced course) and computer technology (for the subject mathematics).

The state government is not pursuing a commercial interest in selling the tasks, the ministry explained. The corresponding publications are then available in stores for around 15 euros per subject or can be viewed in public libraries.







Role model Lower Saxony

The SPD education expert Christoph Degen demanded that prospective high school graduates be allowed to use the old tasks free of charge. This is made possible digitally in Lower Saxony, for example. “If a publisher still needs it, they can sell the tasks prepared and supplemented with solutions, so that there would still be added value for the sale of their publication,” explained Degen.

The Ministry of Culture explained that, according to the Freedom of Information Act, there is no right to the publication of old Abi assignments – but access is already given to anyone who is interested. In this case, fees would be due, which depend on the administrative effort of the request. There is also the possibility of free inspection – without the right to copy or copy.