D.he proposal by the Education and Science Union (GEW) to cancel the Abitur exams if necessary because of the pandemic has met with rejection from Hessian schoolchildren, teachers, parents and politicians. “We cannot imagine that”, is the reaction of the Hessian state government. The students had already suffered enough under the circumstances, says Minister of Education Alexander Lorz (CDU). They shouldn’t suffer from the penalty that they only did a kind of secondary school diploma all their lives.

On the contrary: if you took your exam now, you could later say that you had a decent high school diploma despite Corona. “That’s how it was last year, and that’s how it should be this year,” says Lorz. Infection protection is ensured, the gaps between the students are anyway large due to the exam situation. There are self-tests, and by the time the exams take place, the majority of secondary school teachers will be vaccinated at least once. The federal chairman of the union, Marlis Tepe, said on the Easter weekend that when the number of infections rose “so dramatically”, “as the third wave in other neighboring European countries suggests, the countries must react flexibly and refrain from testing”. The GEW Hessen announced on Tuesday that the declaration had “not been discussed” with it.