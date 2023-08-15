The upheaval in the Alpine house

On the weekend of Belgian Grand Prixthe last one before the summer break, the news that struck the public opinion the most was that coming from theAlpine: in one fell swoop, midway through the championship, the French manufacturer fired the Team Principal Otmar Szafnauerthe Sports Director Alan Stays and the Technical Director Pat Fry (who in turn communicated an agreement reached with Williams). A choice that adds to that of Laurent Rossi, no longer CEO of the transalpine tram and replaced by Philippe Krief. The fact remains that the drastic decision taken by the Enstone team has generated numerous perplexities, especially for the moment of the season.

The reasons according to an ex

In this regard, a man who was part of the Alpine family as CEO also expressed his opinion, at a time when the team was still known under the name of Renault: Cyril Abiteboul. The French engineer, now engaged in the role of Team Principal of Hyundai in the WRC, explained to France Info the delicate moment of the team, and what according to him led to these decisions: “It reflects dissatisfaction with the resultsand most likely one loss of patience on the part of the management committee of the Renault group – he has declared – besides the impatience, maybe there was a bit of arrogance at the beginning of the seasonor an overdose of self-confidence. If you don’t face reality, after a while you can delude yourself with all kinds of fairy tales”.

Subdued performance

Except for Ocon’s 3rd place in Monaco and for the same position achieved by Gasly in Belgium, this time in the Sprint race, Abiteboul underlined the other disappointing results of Alpine, now stuck in 6th place in the constructors’ standings. Performance below expectations to which unfortunate episodes were added: “Sometimes things go well, other times very well, but in other cases everything goes wrong – he added – but Alpine is not alone in this. The differences in competitiveness have affected everyone this season, with the exception of Red Bull, who have such an advantage that they know how to get out of any situation. Alpine, on the other hand, she’s always been a little out of shape, but it’s not always their fault. The competitiveness of the car was below average at the start of the season, and it hasn’t had the miraculous evolution that other teams have had: McLaren recently, Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin at the start of the season. Alpine she didn’t play the card that would get her out of the quagmire“.

Laurent Rossi’s goals

In conclusion, Abiteboul also expressed strong doubts that had arisen after the declarations of his successor Laurent Rossi, who had stated that Alpine would have the potential to aim for the title after 100 GPs disputed: “Why quantify? Why not 120, or 80? I do not understand. When such a plan is presented, one is sure to be wrong, because one does not know what the others are doing in Formula 1. The colossal investments of Aston Martin, for example, or the incredible momentum of Red Bull, will not stop just because one day the 100th GP that Rossi is talking about will arrive”.