Marquez, still a zero

It certainly makes an impression to observe how Marc Marquez has not yet managed to see the checkered flag in any of the nine Sunday races held so far in this first part of 2023. If five rounds have been missed due to injury (Argentina, Austin, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands), in the other four the centaur of Honda finished all Sunday’s appointments in the gravel.

After a difficult to decipher Sprint, where at one point Marquez had decided to slow down and tag along with teammate Joan Mir, the Catalan champion had promised that he intended to take more risks during the long race. However, the six-time MotoGP world champion did not put on a memorable performance, given that he gravitated around the tenth position throughout his race, before ending it with a crash on lap 16. Coinciding with the first drops of rain, the Honda rider crashed in Turn 15, after impacting the bike in front of him, the Ducati of Enea Bastianini.

The version of the pilots

For Marquez it was the 15th fall of the season, a huge figure if we consider the three missed weekends and the defections of the Sachsenring and Assen GPs. On the dynamics of collision of the Iberian champion in Bastianini there is no clarity, given that the only images released by the Race Direction are those of the front camera of the Honda, where the impact can be seen but the contours are not clear.

And from the words of the pilots – not controversial – what happened does not emerge clearly. “The falls are a bit unfortunate. In that part of the track it rained more and the asphalt was more slippery“, he said Marc Marquez to Skyadding: “StI went left, in that lap – as in the previous ones – Bastianini was on the inside and had a movement to the left that I didn’t expect and my brake impacted his bike“. Bastianini was forced to retire shortly after, due to a crash caused by the contact, as he himself recounted: “Since Marc touched me and he crashed, I was no longer able to brake and I went straight ahead and that’s where my race ended.”.

In the end Davide TardozziDucati sporting director, does not seem to agree with the version given by Marquez, in particular on the impact with the brake lever: “I didn’t see the pictures well, I just looked at them quickly. I’m just making an assessment: Enea had a central cut on the rear wheel, halfway up the wheel. I think an impact with the fairing is more probable than with the brake lever. We can then assume that with the contact, Enea’s bike shook, and with it the brake pads, and on the next braking he then went straight on”.