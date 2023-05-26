Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

5/25/2023 – 8:06 PM

The Brazilian Association of the Chemical Industry (Abiquim) is going to participate next week in the discussions around the global agreement for the elimination of plastic pollution, which will take place at the headquarters of Unesco, in Paris.

The entity intends to bring technical contributions on the subject to subsidize the discussions and the position of the Brazilian government in the agreement. According to André Passos, president of Abiquim, the associated companies have been working actively within the Responsible Care Program to promote gains in relation to the environment, with sustainability being one of the main focuses.

In Paris, the organization will defend five points on the elimination of plastic pollution, they are: innovation in product design; expanded access to waste management systems in all countries; deployment of recycling technologies; plastic reuse models; life cycle assessment of materials to better understand the impact of greenhouse gases (GHG) and policies to value circular economy secondary raw materials for plastics.

The resolution to establish a global agreement to eliminate plastic pollution was reached in March 2022. The initiative had the support of Abiquim, which continues to defend the agenda.























