According to the representative of chemical companies, demand for products in the industry fell by 4.6% in the 1st half of 2023

A Abikin (Brazilian Chemical Industry Association) released this Monday (July 31, 2023) the RAC (Conjunctural Monitoring Report) for the 1st half of 2023. The document shows that the national demand for chemical products decreased by 4.6% compared to the same period of 2022.

The result was received as a testament to the crisis in the Brazilian chemical sector and “not at all encouraging”. Among the main components of the calculation to assess the situation of this segment, only the volume of imports registered an increase (0.6%) compared to the 1st half of last year. The production index dropped 9.73%, exports 3.9% and domestic sales dropped 11%. Here’s the full of the report (740 KB).

In the semester, the level of utilization of installed capacity in the country retreated 5 percentage points compared to the first 6 months of 2022, remaining at only 67%. In June, the index was 65%.

According to Abiquim, the result is due to the cooling of the global chemical industry, influenced by the impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine. In addition, the association is pressing for public policies that increase the supply of natural gas at competitive prices in the domestic market.

Gas is the main input for chemical production. As reported by Power360industry businessmen are waiting for a gas offer of around 18 million cubic meters to unlock an investment of R$ 70 billion in new projects.

One of the government projects that Abiquim supports is Gás para Empregar, which is being developed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Last week, a coalition of associations from the industrial sector released a study presented to the ministry that proves that Brazil has reserves to meet this demand from the chemical sector.

Abiquim also works together with the Petrobras to study measures that contribute to the revitalization of the chemical sector in the country. A working group was set up on Thursday (July 27) to develop these projects.

In its half-yearly report, Abiquim defended that the Gas to Employ program is an important step towards saving the industry, but that it must come together with other proposals to strengthen the sector and with continuous work to unlock more and more investments in the sector.

“In addition to the Gás para Empregar program, which should only bring impacts in the medium term, some mechanism to protect the national market and local industry will need to be adopted, at the risk of disrupting important production chains, leading to the closure of production units that today are already closed. operate with high idleness”said the Director of Economics and Statistics at Abiquim, Fátima Giovanna Coviello Ferreira.