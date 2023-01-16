Abionyx Pharma, a next-generation biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies, today announced that the Phase 2a pilot clinical trial evaluating Cer-001, the only naturally occurring recombinant ApoA-I, as a treatment for patients septics at high risk of developing acute renal failure (Aki) met their primary objective. There are currently no approved treatments for septic patients in the world.

“We are excited to share the results of this phase 2a pilot study evaluating Cer-001 in septic patients at high risk of developing acute kidney injury,” said Loreto Gesualdo, full professor, head of the nephrology, dialysis and transplantation unit. , Aldo Moro University of Bari and principal investigator of the Racers study – At the moment there are no therapeutic options for septic patients at high risk of developing acute renal failure, a disease which globally recorded around 13.7 in 2019 million deaths.Study shows positive and promising results on a number of primary and secondary endpoints.Cer-001 was able to clear endotoxins, modulate cytokine storm, and provide endothelial protection.The tendency to reduce kidney damage , as well as the need for dialysis and ICU stay, highlight the potential clinical importance of these findings.”

The Racers study included 20 patients with gram-negative sepsis who were at high risk of acute renal failure due to elevated endotoxin activity levels and decline in one or more organ function. Patients received standard treatment or in combination with one of three Cer-001 dosing regimens (five patients per group). The main objective of this pilot study was to verify whether the use of Cer-001 at different doses, in combination with standard of care, was safe and effective, providing a potential new treatment strategy for septic patients, reducing the inflammatory response to endotoxin and preventing progression towards Aki, according to the Kdigo (Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes) criteria, as well as the safety and tolerability of the different doses used, with the aim of identifying the optimal dose of Cer-001.

One of the metabolic features of bacterial (such as sepsis) or viral (such as sars-Cov-2) infections is the sharp decrease in circulating lipoproteins and in particular high-density lipoproteins (HDL) with their main protein containing apolipoprotein AI (apoA-I). ApoA-I level has recently been described, for example, as a predictive biomarker of long-term mortality after surgical sepsis. The rationale of Abionyx was to restore, using Cer-001, the levels of apoA-I to restore all the functions of this lipoprotein and, therefore, its potential benefits in sepsis.

“The idea of ​​using HDL as drugs dates back to the last century, when apoA-I Milano, a natural variant of apoA-I, was discovered at the University of Milan – declares Laura Calabresi, full professor of pharmacology and scientific coordinator of the E. Grossi Paoletti center of the University of Milan – The promising results obtained with Cer-001 in sepsis support the therapeutic use of synthetic HDLs, which mimic the properties of plasma HDLs, not only in cardiovascular diseases, but also in inflammatory states sharp”. The Racers pilot study demonstrated (for the first time in a human pilot study) that restoring a patient to a normal apoA-I level arrests the cytokine storm and improves clinical outcomes.

Cer-001 showed a rapid and sustained reduction in endotoxin levels and a reduction in the inflammatory cascade or “cytokine storm” compared to Standard Of Care alone, a significant protective effect on endothelial biomarkers and a trend towards a reduction in days of ICU stay, less need for functional organ support, and better 30-day survival. Evaluation of safety data, together with pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data, provided guidance on the dosing regimen that will be used in subsequent studies. “In this pilot study, Cer-001 was shown to directly reduce endotoxin and inhibit inflammation, limiting the downward spiral that often affects septic patients,” added Connie Peyrottes, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Abionyx Pharma. The broad pleiotropic effect of our apoA-I bioproduct is able to target many aspects of septic disease, rather than focusing on a single stage of the inflammatory process.The primary and secondary endpoints showed the benefits of Cer-001 therapy in addition to the standard treatments.Positive results from this Phase 2a study demonstrate that Cer-001 has the potential to dramatically change the history of severe disease, characterized by inflammation and organ failure in several high-fatality clinical indications, which continue to have high unmet medical needs”.

“The extraordinary conclusions of this Phase 2a study confirm that Cer-001 has the potential to treat sepsis and other serious acute inflammatory diseases,” concluded Michael Davidson, chair of the scientific advisory board of Abionyx. the Covid-19 and open a new chapter in the development of Cer-001 in the field of short-term therapy for acute pathologies”. The safety and efficacy observed in Racers are consistent with historical data, including the clinical results of Cer-001 in Covid-19, recently published in the scientific journal “Frontiers in Medicine”, in September 2022. The potential use of Cer -001 in septic patients is currently in clinical development.These data will be discussed with European and US Regulatory Authorities later this year, in order to design an appropriate regulatory and clinical development strategy for this disease state, which is currently not has treatment options available Racers (RAndomized study comparing short-term Cer-001 infusions at different doses to prevent Sepsis-induced acute kidney injury) is a 30-day Phase 2a clinical study evaluating Cer-001 in patients septics at high risk of acute renal failure (Aki).

Following the positive results observed during the temporary compassionate use authorization in an ultra-rare kidney disease, the study evaluated the role of Cer-001, an innovative drug in the prevention of acute kidney injury (AKI) in septic patients. Researchers have demonstrated that restoring HDL levels in humans leads to the removal of circulating endotoxin, with a consequent anti-inflammatory activity and endothelial protection. These important effects were also demonstrated with Cer-001 in a rigorous animal model of sepsis-induced Aki, developed in collaboration with an Italian veterinary hospital. Several other models of Aki/sepsis have demonstrated that HDL is a lipoprotein capable of modifying the clinical evolution of the disease.

This clinical study, designed with the collaboration of expert Italian nephrologists (Unit of nephrology, dialysis and transplant, head: Professor Loreto Gesualdo) and intensivists (Unit of anesthesiology and resuscitation, head: Professor Salvatore Grasso), was a randomized study, in open-label, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Cer-001, administered intravenously in patients with high-risk sepsis of Aki, according to endotoxin levels and Sofa score (Sequential Organ Failure Assessment). Twenty patients were randomized to receive 8 doses of Cer-001 over 6 days in addition to standard therapy or standard therapy alone. The primary endpoint of the study was the onset and severity of Aki according to the Kdigo criteria, as well as the safety and tolerability of dosing regimens to target the optimal dose of Cer-001. The clinical study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Bari.