Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/27/2024 – 16:30

Target of Operation Close Surveillance of the Federal Police (PF) which investigates suspected illegal espionage against names considered rivals of former president Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) has career positions with salaries of up to R$25,718.98.

The general director of the body is chosen by the President of the Republic with a monthly remuneration of R$ 18,887.14. Today a deputy for PL, Alexandre Ramagem, who commanded Abin from July 2019 to March 2022, was a federal delegate, as was the current head: Luiz Fernando Corrêa, appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in May last year.

The focus of the PF operation is on the management of Ramagem, who, according to the investigation, would have set up a “parallel structure” at Abin and tried to associate ministers of the Federal Supreme Court with the PCC. Ramagem denies such a structure and said that the investigation whose focus is the time when he was director of the organization is “a salad of narratives”.

As the PF investigation progresses, however, Corrêa, the new head, could be dismissed, as well as all members of the organization's leadership. This is because, according to the PF, members of the current management tried to hinder the investigation of the illegal spying system and may have acted in “collusion” with the servers investigated by the operation launched this Thursday, 25th. Abin said that it is the “most interested ” and stated that he defends “rigorous investigation” of the facts.

Luiz Fernando Corrêa was nominated by Lula in May last year and had his name approved by the Foreign Relations Commission (CRE) and the Senate plenary. He receives the highest bonus among commissioned positions in the federal Executive.

Brazilian legislation does not require that the person appointed to command Abin be from the investigative branch, however, it is customary for the heads of the Executive to appoint names from the PF or the agency itself to manage the body. Other management positions also do not require an active link with police activities. Career functions, in turn, require approval in a public examination.

Abin's highest position has a salary of R$25,700

According to a December report from the Open Data of the Presidency of the Republic, Abin has 732 intelligence officers, this being the highest paid role in the body. Salaries vary between R$16,690.89 and R$25,718.98 depending on the server's experience.

To hold this position, you must have a higher education and enter a public examination. According to Abin regulations, intelligence officers are responsible for handling surveillance and national security protection platforms.

Abin also has 59 intelligence agents, who are responsible for providing support to technical officers. Remuneration for this position varies between R$6,869.43 and R$11,805.13. Like officers, the role requires appointment through a public competition.

Understand the operation that investigates illegal espionage at Abin

This Wednesday, the 27th, the PF carried out 21 search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to those suspected of setting up Abin to illegally spy on opponents of the Bolsonaro government. One of the targets was the former director of Abin, federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), who commanded the agency between 2019 and 2022 and is a pre-candidate for mayor of Rio with the support of Bolsonaro.

According to the investigation, during the period in which Ramagem commanded Abin, servers improperly used an Israeli spy system called “FisrtMile”. The software is capable of detecting an individual based on the location of devices that use 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

In October last year, during the launch of Operation Last Mile, the PF identified that FisrtMile was used by Abin in 33 thousand illegal monitorings. Of the uses, 1,800 were intended for spying on politicians, journalists, lawyers, STF ministers and opponents of the former president's government.

Another target of Close Surveillance was Carlos Afonso Gonçalves Gomes Coelho, who at Abin de Ramagem was Secretary of Planning and Management and head of Intelligence. In October, he was appointed by the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, to the position of coordinator of the Executive Directorate of the Federal Police (PF). This Friday, the 26th, he was dismissed from office.

PF investigators called the people identified as responsible for the illegal monitoring a “criminal organization”. “The criminal group created a parallel structure at Abin and used tools and services from that State intelligence agency for illicit actions, producing information for political and media use, to obtain personal benefits and even to interfere in Federal Police investigations” , says a statement released by the corporation.