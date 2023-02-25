Although the worst moment of the supply crisis is behind the electronics industry, the sector’s difficulties in acquiring parts persist.

The latest survey with associates from Abinee, the entity that represents the sector, portrays a picture of recomposition of parts inventories, which allowed for a significant reduction in line interruptions. On the other hand, the number of factories that encounter obstacles to buying raw materials is still expressive, at the same time that complaints about rising production costs are on the rise.

In the most recent survey by Abinee, for January, 44% of manufacturers of devices such as TVs, cell phones and notebooks reported some difficulty in finding components and raw materials on the market. It is more than the 40% calculated in December. The biggest problem remains the availability of electronic components. Among the factories that use semiconductors, six out of ten still have difficulty in acquiring the input.

The lack of electronic components continues to cause production and delivery delays in 33% of companies. The impacts, however, are much less serious compared to the situation a year earlier, with only 4% of manufacturers now reporting production stoppages. The expectation of most companies in the sector (67%) is for normalization in the supply of electronic components by the end of the year.

Inventories of components are already at a level considered normal in 67% of the factories, and one in four of the companies even points to inventory of components and raw materials above normal. Complaints for delays in receiving imported cargo, made by 36% of companies, remain among the lowest percentages since the issue entered the survey in April 2021.

On the other hand, after the relief in the inflation of inputs in the second half of last year, it rose from 40%, in December, to 47%, in January, the share of Abinee associates who report above-normal raw material.