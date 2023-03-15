Agency says that contract with the technological tool ended in May 2021, during the Bolsonaro government

Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) published a note (read the full text at the end of the article) this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) confirming the use of a program to monitor the location of people using cell phones.



The statement was issued after the newspaper The globe disclose that the technological tool was used in the first 3 years of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the report, for consultations in the program no protocol or official authorization was required. Abin opened an internal procedure to determine details about the mechanism.



“FirstMile”, as the tool is known, was developed by the Israeli company Cognyte. It enabled Abin members to identify the location of any person by cell phone, through 2G, 3G or 4G mobile phone networks.



With no need for bidding, the program was acquired during the government of Michel Temer (MDB), for BRL 5.7 million. Second The globethe company that developed the software was represented in Brazil by Caio Cruz, son of General Santos Cruz, former chief minister of the Government Secretariat of the Presidency.



Abin was linked to the GSI (Institutional Security Office), but is now under the umbrella of the Civil House. The head of the folder, Rui Costa (PT), said that if something was done in “non-compliance with the law, will be taken to the necessary bodies”.



He also stated that when the name of the new Abin director, Luiz Fernando Corrêa, is approved by the Senate, he will reformulate the agency.

Costa also said that Lula’s orientation is “don’t waste energy” over the subject. In addition, he highlighted that all material and documents will be taken to the appreciation of the competent bodies, such as CGU (Controladoria Geral da União) and PF (Federal Police).



Read the full statement released by Abin this Tuesday (14.Mar):



“The Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN) informs that contract 567/2018, which is confidential, began on December 26, 2018 and ended on May 8, 2021. The technological solution in question is no longer in use at ABIN since then”.

“Currently, the Agency is in the process of improving and revising its internal regulations, in line with the public interest and commitment to the Democratic State of Law”.