According to the Federal Police, the ‘Parallel Abin’ carried out clandestine actions against all the main targets of the investigation that targeted former President Jair Bolsonaro’s fourth son, Jair Renan, for alleged influence peddling. The members of the eavesdropping team even stated that the First Mile system – which tracks the location of cell phones – was “missing” in order to monitor Allan Lucena, Jair Renan’s former partner.

The actions of the ‘Parallel Abin’ in the investigation that targeted Jair Renan – now shelved – led the Federal Police to conclude that the espionage scheme not only involved the misappropriation of functions by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency, but also the agency’s ‘failure’ to fulfill its institutional duty. This is because, according to the PF, the parallel structure gathered information about Jair Renan’s allies that were not known to the investigators conducting the investigation into influence peddling.

The PF’s assessment of ‘Abin Paralela’ and the Jair Renan case is based on dialogues held between agent Marcelo Araújo Bormevet and military officer Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues, who worked at the National Intelligence Center of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency under the command of Alexandre Ramagem, now a federal deputy.

According to the Federal Police, the “complaints” about First Mile occurred during a clandestine operation that “culminated in the interference of the investigation” into Jair Renan. Giancarlo was the one who complained about the lack of the system and explained what he would do if he had access to it. “I would set it to monitor the entire day and preferably at night, so we would know his steps.”

The conversations also show that the investigations involving Jair Renan started with ’01’, according to Bormevet. He asked Giancarlo to check which cars were in the name of the president’s son 04 and also in the name of his mother. One of the suspicions of the investigation into possible influence peddling by Jair Renan involved the information that he had received a vehicle from another person under investigation.

In addition to Jair Renan’s former partner, Abin Paralela monitored businessman Luiz Felipe Belmonte, who was the target of a search and seizure in the digital militias investigation. According to the PF, the modus operandi of “finding dirt” was followed. Bormevet even stated that he already had “normal material” about the businessman. Giancarlo responded: “We’ll seize that, yes. Or if we find dirt, we’ll extort it.”

According to the PF, Abin agents ended up identifying “Belmonte’s relationship with mining activity in a region known to be involved in crimes of this nature”. However, according to the Última Milha investigators, “there was no action by the State intelligence to support the strategic decision of the manager, in this case former president Jair Bolsonaro”.

The corporation found the omission of the legitimate illegitimacy action and correlated it with the information that Belmonte “had acted with the Planalto Palace” to obtain the “decree to regulate mining, prospecting and prospecting on indigenous lands”. According to this document, the businessman “was supposedly the person in fact responsible for preparing the decree for prospecting on indigenous lands”.

“There are express references to negotiations with the then President of the Republic to address the issue: “(…) regarding the indigenous people, I took the proposal to the president. I was asked to prepare the decree. We will probably begin extraction this year (..)”, the PF recorded.

The corporation’s assessment is that Abin’s clandestine actions involving the investigation targeting Jair Renan generated information about the suspects that was not available to the Federal Police Superintendence in the Federal District, which was conducting the influence peddling investigation. According to the PF, there was “omission in relation to the risk to strategic actions of the then manager”, in this case the then president Jair Bolsonaro, “thus reinforcing Abin’s institutional deviation”.