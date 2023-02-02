In a note, the Brazilian Intelligence Agency reaffirms its “commitment to democracy and the democratic rule of law”

Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) denied this Thursday (2.Feb.2023) involvement in an alleged coup plan denounced by the senator Marcos do Val (We can-ES).

“The Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN) is absolutely not involved in any initiative related to the possibility of recording conversations of ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF)”, wrote in note.

Abin reaffirmed in the text “its commitment to democracy and the democratic rule of law and its management and staff would never be consistent with this type of action”.

The former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Augusto Heleno, who headed Abin during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), also denied participation in the alleged episode.

“IT IS yet another lie any involvement of the GSI or Abin, as institutions, in this ‘plan’. I was never aware of any action in this regard.” wrote in a text message sent to Power360.

Senator Marcos do Val said, in a 1st version of his report, that the then deputy Daniel Silveira (PL-RJ) asked — in the presence of former President Bolsonaro — that he record a conversation that could compromise Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. The request would have been given in December 2022.

If the plan worked, Bolsonaro could adopt coup-like measures that would lead to the arrest of the magistrate and prevent the president from taking office. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to the magazine Look, Bolsonaro would have hit the supposed plan with the GSI and Abin. Heleno —who headed the bodies at the time— denies this.