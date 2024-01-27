In testimony, an employee of the agency says that general director Luiz Fernando Corrêa had called agents “bandalhas”

The general director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), Luiz Fernando Corrêa, called on Thursday (January 25, 2024) an emergency meeting with his leadership to discuss the operation of the Federal Police (Federal Police) investigating an alleged illegal espionage scheme at the agency.

On Friday (January 26), the PF summoned 3 management employees who participated in that meeting, according to the Power360. The investigators' objective is to identify the content of the meeting.

In a statement to the corporation, Abin employees reported that Corrêa demonstrated dissatisfaction with the participation of Abin's internal affairs department and the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union) in the operation. He would have called the agents “bandalho”.

The PF collected all the files produced by the CIN (National Intelligence Center) from 2019 to 2021, a time when it was headed by the current federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), which was also the target of the operation. O Power360 found that the congressman did not testify.

In a report sent to the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes, who authorized the action, the PF has already reported having found evidence of “possible collusion” between members of Abin's current management and those investigated by monitoring authorities.

O Power360 contacted Abin's press office this Saturday (27 January) to obtain the agency's position and more information about the meeting called by Corrêa. However, there was no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

CLOSE SURVEILLANCE OPERATION

On Thursday (Jan. 25), the PF carried out search and seizure warrants against suspects of being part of an illegal espionage scheme carried out by Abin from 2019 to 2021.

One of the targets of the operation authorized by Moraes, Ramagem is investigated by, according to the PF, “instrumentalize” the agency for political purposes.

Among the activities investigated is the irregular use of Abin's GPS systems to track authorities and citizens without judicial authorization.

The suspicion is that Abin has tracked hundreds of cell phones of those who attended the STF, such as court officials, lawyers, police officers, journalists and ministers themselves for months. The investigation reportedly identified 33,000 phone location hits.

The PF is also investigating whether Abin, under Ramagem, supplied the former president's children Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with confidential information. Ramagem denies that he favored the clan or authorized the misuse of the agency's tools.