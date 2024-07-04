The South American Strategic Intelligence Alliance establishes legal security cooperation between the nations’ intelligence services

Brazil and 10 other countries signed the South American Strategic Intelligence Alliance on Tuesday (2 July 2024). The document establishes legal security cooperation between South American intelligence services.

Below are the countries that are part of the agreement:

Argentina;

Bolivia;

Chile;

Colombia;

Ecuador;

Guyana;

Paraguay;

Peru;

Suriname; and

Uruguay.

“The objective of the alliance is to become a space for exchanging strategic intelligence to jointly face risks, threats and opportunities for South America”said Abin in a note.

The plenary signing meeting was held at the headquarters of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), in Brasília. The meeting was the group’s second, having already met in favor of the alliance in 2023. Brazil will hold the presidency in 2024.

Among the objectives and goals of the South American Alliance is the defense of democracy, respect for human rights, security, peaceful coexistence and cooperation between members.

Other points agreed upon by the heads of state were regional integration as part of the solutions to tackle the climate crisis, pressures on food and energy chains, the risk of new pandemics and the increase in social inequalities.

According to Abin, the countries also discussed the role of intelligence in climate change.