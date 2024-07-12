At least two of the suspects arrested this Thursday (11.Jul.2024) in Operation Última Milha were aware of the existence of a draft decree to promote a coup d’état, which could be signed by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The Last Mile, launched by the PF (Federal Police), investigates an alleged parallel espionage structure set up at Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), which would aim to illegally monitor personal and political adversaries of the Bolsonaro family.

A “coup minutes“is the target of another investigation, which targets former President Jair Bolsonaro and close aides. Both investigations are being conducted under the reporting of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

One of the bases of the investigation into the parallel Abin are the conversations held between military officer Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues and his superior, federal police officer Marcelo Araújo Bormevet. Both were responsible for directly operating the program. First Mileacquired by Abin and capable of monitoring the geographic positioning of cell phones without being detected by the telephone system.

The PF points out that the searches carried out in First Mile coincide with the conversations exchanged between the soldier and the police officer, which were obtained by investigators. At one point, the PF highlights, Bormevet asks Giancarlo: “Has our unbreakable PR already signed the damn decree?”. The soldier responds: “He signed nothing. This wait is tough, if there is going to be anything”.

For researchers, “the references related to the democratic rupture declared by the police officers are a relevant circumstance that indicates at least potential knowledge of the planning of the actions that culminated in the construction of the draft intervention decree”.

The observation was made in the request in which the PF asked for the preventive arrest of the two suspects, as well as the sharing of information between the parallel Abin investigation and the draft of the coup. Both requests were granted by Moraes.

For the PF, the crimes allegedly committed at Abin “are in the causal link of the crimes that culminated in the attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law”.

This was one of the arguments used by the Federal Police to request the arrest of those under investigation. The police authority claimed that the launch of a new phase of the Last Mile could lead the suspects to seek to destroy evidence that linked the two investigations.

In addition to Bormevet and Giancarlo, two other people were arrested on Thursday (July 11), while a third remains at large. Preliminary investigations indicated that the crimes involved were membership of a criminal organization, hacking into someone else’s computer, clandestine interception of communications and attempted abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law.

A Brazil Agency tries to contact those mentioned and is open to including their position in the text.

