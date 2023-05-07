The president of the Agricultural Machinery Chamber of the Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment (Abimaq), Pedro Estevão, considered “highly positive” the allocation by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) of R$ 200 million to complement the 2022/2023 Crop Plan . According to him, the entity has yet to analyze the details of the operation, but celebrates the novelty. “We have to recognize the government’s sensitivity to this agribusiness demand,” he said.

Last week, in a meeting at the Agricultural Parliamentary Front, the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, had said that the government was “in the process of” announcing supplemental resources. However, the proposal studied by the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance was R$ 1.030 billion for the equalization of the current Crop Plan, which ends on June 30. The figure had been negotiated between Fávaro and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, since the beginning of March.

The amount announced today, of R$ 200 million, should allow the equalization of approximately R$ 8.4 billion for immediate application in Moderfrota’s financing programs, in irrigation, in pre-costing and costing, and other investments, according to the ministry . The addition to the plan was a frequent request from the sector and several segment executives mentioned the “go-no-go” of supplementation during the main agricultural technology fair in the country, Agrishow, which took place last week in Ribeirão Preto (SP) .

Yesterday, in a press conference to present the results of Agrishow, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Abimaq, Gino Paulucci, stated that the additional amount should be announced “in hours or at the beginning of (next) week”. Paulucci said that the fact that the announcement did not take place during the fair did not affect business. According to him, the farmers did not stop making requests to the banks and, with an additional Plan Safra, it was expected that these prospected businesses would become viable.