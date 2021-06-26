in the traditional school they pressure the student to master certain subjects and demonstrate it through an exam. The student undergoes a memorization test and passes to the teacher’s judgment.

But there is a curricular gap in that reflective thinking, critical analysis and applicable reasoning are not yet considered as subjects that support intellectual development. If anything Logic and Philosophy, few subjects and with few specialists in teaching.

Linear and framed thinking in the officer strongly affects the ability to discern. This frame is typical of totalitarian governments, where a “dictatorship of the proletariat” prevails as the Leninist thought exposes, or another that does not admit divergence, as happened in the Nazi or Soviet state, those that only died for that reason thousands and perhaps millions of human beings. Disagreement prohibited.

But the countries with a democratic system, for which thousands of Mexicans who tried to demolish a “perfect” dictatorship have fought, have left us the propitious field for thought to free itself, have a notion of historical consciousness and legitimately aspire to a life better, without guilt complex that is intended to create by it.

The line of critical and proper thinking for evaluation and grading has been somewhat sleepy due to the lack of educators to promote it, recently affected by what has been happening in the last 15 months, which is producing a very special generation because students have been studying at home in front of a screen

Young people who have just started their university career … have not set foot in school, they have not known its environment and the interrelation that occurs naturally.

The emerging environment definitely affects creative thinking and the ability to reason and disagree because, to whom would it be?

This is the challenge for the teacher who has the arrests to teach thinking, for his students to “savor the taste of learning”, as the teacher Fernanda Llergo Bay says, because knowledge is essential; but it is also knowing how to study, think, reflect, share ideas, challenge and spread intellectual curiosity. _