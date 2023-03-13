Ability to concentrate | This is how social media sucks our dopamine – the latest research even gives surprisingly easy instructions on how everyone can focus again

Concentration problems are also linked to the exhaustion of working life. When you reduce the brain load caused by multitasking, you also reduce the risk of exhaustion, says the expert.

A multitasker flashing a smartphone robs the brain of its ability to concentrate. However, the brain can be taught to deepen again, assure concentration coaches Johanna Vilmi and Veera Virintie. In this story, they tell the ways, which are surprisingly simple.

Wing the cell phone’s timer will beep in 47 seconds.

The time that knowledge workers have is so short according to the latest information on average spend on one task before jumping to the next.

That is, 47 seconds of writing the report, and then you go to the instant message service, email or Facebook.