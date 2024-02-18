Businessman posted an image on his Instagram profile on January 17, 2024; died on February 18 at age 87

Abilio Diniz posted a video on his profile 1 month before dying. In the recording, published on January 17, the businessman said he loved the snow and said he was recovering from two knee surgeries. Shareholder of the supermarket chain Carrefourthe businessman was hospitalized shortly after publication and died at the age of 87 this Sunday (18.Feb.2024) in São Paulo.

The executive had respiratory failure due to pneumonitis, the family said in a statement. The wake will be held in the main hall of the Morumbi Stadium this Monday (19.Feb.2024).

Passionate about sports, in the video he said he loved snow and skiing, an activity he was unable to do. “Being here and only here is really good. Snow falling, falling on us, on my face. I love it and I wanted to let you know that I'm doing really well, and that I'm recovering from two knee surgeries so I can go skiing again.”he stated.

Watch (43s):

Here's the complete from the family note (PDF – 98 kB):

“It is with extreme regret that the Diniz family announces the death of businessman Abilio Diniz this Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the age of 87, victim of respiratory failure due to pneumonitis. The wake will be open to the public from 11am to 3pm and will take place this Monday, February 19, 2024, in the Noble Hall of the Morumbi Stadium, of São Paulo Futebol Clube, his favorite team.



“Vehicle access (valet) will be via Av. Jules Rimet – Gate 4. Pedestrian access will be via Av. Giovanni Gronchi – Gate 17. The burial will be reserved for family members only.



“One of the greatest and most innovative businesspeople in Brazil, Abilio has always been guided by the values ​​he built throughout his life, guided by faith, discipline, love for his family and his country.



“Abilio was president of the Board of Directors of Península Participações, his family’s investment company. A great philanthropist, he invested in Education and Sports through the Península Institute, his family's third sector organization. Additionally, he was a member of the Boards of Directors of Carrefour Global and

Carrefour Brasil.



“Alongside his father, Abilio was responsible for the creation and development of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, of which he was president of the Board of Directors until September 2013. For a decade, he was part of the National Monetary Council, between 1979 and 1989. There are 14 years old, he taught classes on the “Leadership and Management” course at FGV, dedicated to training new leaders.



“His purpose was to be happy, to learn and to share. And he did so through his social networks, his two books, his lectures, his program “Caminhos com Abilio Diniz”, on CNN Brasil, through the Plenae portal, among countless other initiatives. His love for sports was one of his trademarks. Abilio was a determined athlete and winner in several sports, as well as passionate about São Paulo Futebol Clube.



“The businessman leaves behind five children, wife, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will meet his son João Paulo, who passed away in 2022. The family is grateful for all the messages of support and affection at this difficult time.”