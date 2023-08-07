“It was a kind of ceremony. When we turned 21, our lawyer would take us out to lunch and tell us how much we had inherited. When my turn came, in 1981, I learned that I would receive $10 million [R$ 49,2 milhões na cotação atual]. I was really, really upset. I would even say that I was traumatized by the number.”

This is how Abigail Disney, heiress to one of the largest entertainment conglomerates on the planet, often tells how she and her three brothers discovered they would be rich forever. Great-niece of Walt, granddaughter of Roy Oliver (co-founder of the company) and daughter of Roy Edward (responsible for the so-called “Disney renaissance”, in the late 1990s, when the company returned to producing successful animations, such as ‘A Little Mermaid’ and ‘The Lion King’), she followed in her family’s footsteps and also works in the audiovisual field.

His field of work, however, is not cartoons, comedies or adventure films. At 63, Abigail is a political activist and director of documentaries that seek to denounce oppression against the less favored. A noble activity when it comes to a privileged woman, with an excellent higher education (she took courses at Yale, Stanford and Columbia) and owner of a net worth currently estimated at around US$ 500 million (R$ 2.46 billion in current quotations). ).

But, for part of the American public opinion, Abigail is a spoiled and vain millionaire, who found in social justice a window to promote herself and get out of the shadow of her famous relatives. Her last “sign of virtue”, as they say in the US, came two weeks ago, when she was arrested and booked at a New York airport during a protest against the use of private jets.

Led by environmental organizations, the protesters invaded the track and formed a kind of human barrier, quickly dismantled by the police — which did not prevent the global circulation of records in photos and videos. Days later, Abigail wrote an article for the British newspaper The Guardian about what happened entitled “I used to ride in a private plane, now I’d rather be arrested protesting them”.

The text defends the idea that private flights are unsustainable and morally indefensible in times of a supposed imminent ecological catastrophe. And it brings a passage in which the heiress to the Disney empire tells how she became aware of the cause. “My father had a Boeing 737 with a bed queen size. I loved that plane. But one day, flying solo from California [seu estado natal] to New York [onde mora], I had an epiphany. My comfort and convenience suddenly seemed like ridiculously small issues when faced with the weather freight train heading our way.”

In time: the day after the publication, the guardian removed from the article the information that 50% of carbon emissions from aviation are caused by private jets. “The data was based on an incorrect reading of statistics,” explained the newspaper.

For the activist, Disney has lost its “moral compass”

Married to film producer Pierre Hauser and mother of four children, Abigail likes to say that she converted to progressivism at Yale University, in the early 1980s, when a friend gave her T-shirts with the image of Che Guevara and the symbol of Nicaraguan Sandinistas. “In college, I understood that Ronald Reagan was not a good person. And my parents loved the ground he walked on. This became a very painful thing for me ”, she said, in 2019, to the magazine New Yorker.

This was just one of several occasions when the director publicly exposed or criticized her own family and the source of her fortune. According to her, her father left her mother, who had Alzheimer’s, for a much younger woman, and her great-uncle, Walt, was racist, sexist and anti-Semitic. But the high point of this friendly fire was the production of ‘The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales’ (‘The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales’), a denunciation film about the terrible working conditions in the Disney parks.

Released last year, the documentary follows the routine of four employees at Disneyland, California. With serious difficulties to survive due to the low wages received, some of them even look for food in the garbage to feed their children. “Walt Disney Co. it followed the path of almost every major company in this country and also began to think of itself as bigger than everything else. It was a more human, gentle and kind company. But he lost his moral compass”, said the filmmaker during the promotion of the feature.

In a note sent to the press, a spokesman for the conglomerate said: “The account of the social activist and filmmaker is a gross and unfair exaggeration of the facts.” The statement also contains information that contests the film’s narrative — especially regarding the salary correction policy, health coverage, child care and access to free higher education, among other benefits offered by the company.

Behind the scenes, it is said that the documentary is the result of a personal squabble involving Abigail and Robert Iger, the company’s CEO and systematically condemned by the heiress because of the high salaries and annual bonuses she sets for herself. The feud would have started in 2003, when her father asked to leave the Disney board, in a move that resulted in the escalation of Iger (notorious for doubling the company’s global revenue in his tenure). Since then, no family member has participated in the management of the group.

Director is considered superficial in her documentaries

Even having received an Emmy — the main award of American television — for the documentary ‘The Armor of Light’ (‘The Armor of Light’, from 2015, about the relationship between religion and gun culture in the USA), Abigail is not exactly a renowned director in the cinematographic world. For many critics, her works, whether as a director or producer, are partial, have a drawn out language and bring superficial approaches, in addition to emotionally manipulating the characters to move the audience.

‘Pray the Devil Back to Hell’ (‘Pray the Devil Back to Hell’, 2008), for example, about the peacemaking role of women during Liberia’s civil war, received negative reviews for not showing the country’s socio-political context, giving the viewer an incomplete view of that reality.

“Forks Over Knives” (from 2011, known in Brazil as “Troque as Facas pelo Garfos”) fails to promote a 100% vegetarian diet without presenting rigorous scientific data. And even the award-winning ‘The Armor of Light’ was accused of omitting different perspectives from those defended by the filmmaker.

These comments extend to the activism of the “natural person” Abigail, considered empty, marketeous and disconnected from the real world. From the top of her castle, built by the company she denounces so much, she has never made the slightest effort to resolve internally, at a corporate level, the social problems pointed out by Disney employees.

And although he claims to have already donated US$ 70 million (R$ 344.4 million) to charity in the last 30 years, this amount is well below that destined by other philanthropists in the entertainment industry — Robert Iger himself, his “ rival, and rich for a short time, commands a foundation with assets valued at more than US$ 100 million (R$ 492 million).

Behind the laceration of her performative protests, Abigail Disney still seems to inhabit a parallel fantasy realm, where she ignores the complexity of contemporary life and shows no signs that she is really committed to effective change.