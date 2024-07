Cars pass under one of the gates at Walt Disney World in Kissimmee, Florida. | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Abigail Disney, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and other billionaire Democrat backers have threatened to pull out of the race if Joe Biden doesn’t drop out of the party race.

Hastings, who sponsored Biden’s election in 2020, presented his position this week to the newspaper New York Times. He is considered one of the largest donors to the Democratic Party since Donald Trump won the election in 2016.

In the same vein, the Disney heiress stated that her decision to suspend donations is based on “realism, not disrespect” towards Biden. “If Biden doesn’t resign, the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences of losing will be genuinely terrible.” She is one of the defenders of Kamala Harris as an alternative to the current president.

After the debate of the CNNon the 27th, several Hollywood celebrities spoke out against Biden’s candidacy, while others mobilized in a record fundraising of US$ 30 million for the American president’s campaign.

Actress Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Kimmel and former President Barack Obama were the prominent figures at the pro-Biden event.

Screenwriter Damon Lindelof, another major Democrat financier, proposed on Wednesday (3) a “DEMbargo”, a proposal to withhold funding for the party until Biden steps aside.

A CNBCphilanthropist Gideon Stein said he will block nearly all of his $3 million in planned donations. “Virtually every major donor I’ve talked to believes we need a new candidate to defeat Donald Trump,” he said.