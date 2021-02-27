Through their social networks, Abigail breslin revealed that his father Michael Breslin died at the age of 78 on Friday, February 26, after having struggled for several weeks with the complications in his health caused by the coronavirus.

From her official Instagram account, the actress from Little Miss Sunshine wrote a lengthy farewell message for the man who gave him life.

“Oh, wow. Difficult to write this. Harder than I thought. I am in shock and devastated”Said the 24-year-old artist.

“At 6.32 pm (on Friday) my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic and wonderful dad passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that shortened my sweet dad’s life too much”, He explained.

Likewise, Abigail Breslin told her followers how her father was before contracting the coronavirus.

“My dad was a funny, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, smart, sweet and amazing human being. Loved life and his family. He loved the simple things. He loved a cup of coffee (black, heated for 66 seconds). He loved to barbecue (and while we loved brown mustard, he only wanted French’s Yellow), ”he wrote.

“She loved dogs, cats, and all animals, and she especially loved hearing funny stories about my pets in particular. He always said, ‘abba dabba, you have that animal lover in you like me,’ ”she added.

Abigail Breslin reveals that her father died after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo: Abigail Breslin / Instagram

Abigail breslin He stressed that he will never forget his father and hopes that at some point they will meet again.

And we love it. And we always will. I miss you dad. I can’t wait to see you again. I will never, never, never forget you. To the moon and back ”, he concluded.

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.