Mexico is a democratic regime in which all authorities, whether federal, state or municipal, have the inalienable obligation to know the text of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, observe it at all times and act and enforce it. Failure to abide by that oath brings with it consequences ranging from resignation to the conviction of the crime of treason against the country.

The constitutional text not only provides legal certainty to the People, but also the means to stop, correct and punish any abuse of authority to which it is subjected, while guaranteeing that the rulers will only do what the Constitution and the laws allow them. , without incurring in excesses or abuses of power.

Obviously, it is not a privilege or a concession, but a constitutional framework that is the result of decades of popular struggle and suffering oppression and abuse; fight that led to the first social revolution of the 20th century in the world, giving Mexico the current constitutional text that has given us, as never before, more than a hundred years of peace, development, institutionality and growth.

That is the main virtue that comes with abiding by the Constitution. And it is precisely what is at risk with the actions of the current federal government.

That if the presidential re-election, that if the National Guard is attached to SEDENA, that if the disappearance of the National Electoral Institute and interference in the functioning of autonomous bodies and the Federal Legislative Power, that if the cancellation of competition in the electricity market , that if the extension of the period of ministers and counselors of the Judiciary and violation of judicial autonomy, that if the limitation of the amparo trial and that if they use public resources and the weight of the State to persecute political opponents. These are some of the acts with which this government has transgressed the constitutional order in our country.

We Mexicans have already suffered the consequences of having absolutist rulers, who believe they are enlightened and have the moral strength to disregard the laws and abuse power. The list includes Agustín de Iturbide, Antonio López

de Santa Anna, Porfirio Diaz and Victoriano Huerta. All of them have gone down in history as dictators.

Therefore, the unbeatable roadmap for each and every one of us is to comply with the Constitution and enforce it. There are no exceptions or flexibility that are worth. Make it clear to them!