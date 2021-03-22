Eric Abidal, former technical secretary of Barcelona, ​​has given an interview in The Telegraph in which he has revealed hitherto unknown details of his stage in the entity and has made evident his problems of understanding with the board. In addition, he has revealed that he brought an English company, willing to invest a large amount in the club and thus solve the economic crisis that still plagues today. However, they did not get to understand each other because senior officials resigned themselves to showing investors all the problems that existed at that time.

Save the economic situation of Barça: “In March 2019 I presented a company to the club. I cannot name them, but we met twice in England. They were willing to invest a large amount of money to resolve the situation at that time. They were talking until November 2020, but at the In the end nothing happened, it was possible to resolve the financial situation.

Barcelona hid their accounts: “It was not easy because they were huge amounts of money. At that time, Barcelona was protecting the information in their accounts. When you have a company that wants to invest, they want to know everything. That took time for Barcelona to give information because they wanted to keep it. in secret. I understand that it is a shame to show it to people and admit that you are not managing the club well. But these people wanted to help manage it well, so they should have given them the information. But in Barcelona everyone wanted to protect themselves. Everyone They thought, ‘You can’t prove I’m doing my job badly because then I’ll be out of it.’

The squad needed to train harder

Abidal

The controversy with the squad after saying that they should train more: “I think I was right. They needed to train harder. Guardiola told you that if you wanted the best you had to train like the best. That you would win everything if you did all the work during the week. That’s what I said, not that the players would like to get rid of the coach. “

War with Messi: “Messi spoke to me personally. We had a strong conversation, but I can accept it. There is no problem because you have to be transparent. I was very comfortable because he was the only player who spoke to me like that, the only one. I respect that. I also understand that he was the captain. and I wanted to defend the squad, but I never said that he asked me to fire the coach. Never. “

Current Relationship: “I have nothing to fix with Messi, our relationship has not changed for me. From his point of view I do not know, but the situation is over. We have exchanged many messages and he knows what I think. I do not want to convert a small situation into something bigger and put the whole club in trouble. “

“Being able to sign Pochettino was a problem for the ego of some in the club”

Valverde: “In December 2018, after doing an analysis of the coach, squad and team, I recommended that we should change him. I told the president that it was a decision he had to make now. He replied that it was not that easy. He decided to renew him for two months. afterwards, contrary to what I had proposed. I accepted the decision, but it was a bit strange for me. “

Abidal’s candidates: “On my list were Pochettino, Setién, Allegri and Xavi. Quique was named, but my first option was Pochettino.”

I had a strong conversation with Messi, he was the only player who spoke to me like that

Abidal

Why was Pochettino not signed?: “I said I had to bring in the best coach on the market. I’m not here for politics even though he was at Espanyol before. I wanted the best and he was one of the best. He was the best coach for our situation, with a real project. I knew there was a political problem because I gave my argument to the board and the answers were focused on Espanyol and not on the technical part. What he said that he would go to Argentina earlier than training Barça was an ego problem for some people who said he was not respecting the club. “

Neymar: “Ten days before the market close, I went to Paris to speak with Leonardo together with the CEO of Barcelona. We talked about Neymar. If the CEO came it is because we could sign him. If not, we would have signed Griezmann earlier. I believe 100% that We could have re-signed Neymar because we needed a winger and he was incredible. It’s not about who is better, it was the position we needed. The team really needed a winger. The president decided to sign Griezmann. “

Neymar’s judicial process: “It was one of their arguments against. They said that I had to stop the judicial process if I wanted to return. That was not my problem. In my opinion, the player could have been signed but it did not happen.”

Future at Leicester?

Why did he leave: “I will not be disrespectful, but they have to respect me if we are going to work together. I told Óscar Grau that the best thing is for me to leave the club for many reasons. I didn’t take anything with me. These are my principles. If I work, pay me, but if not, no. It’s not about money. It’s secondary to me. “

Destination: “When I studied I was convinced of my future as a sports director. After two years at Barcelona I can say one hundred percent what I want to do. Leicester is one of the clubs that really impresses me. I spoke with them while I was at Barcelona and they are very focused on their goals. Everyone knows their role well. The internal environment is also very positive and they are making good decisions. They are not afraid to change coaches when changes are needed. I am impressed. “

We were able to sign Neymar, the president chose Griezmann

Abidal

Steps: “I have studied a lot of English, which is good. My whole family speaks perfect English. The Premier is the best league in the world and I am interested in working there. Why not? Still, I am open to many things.”

Laporta: “It can be good for the club because he knows how it works. I’m not worried. If his ideas are good, the entity can recover. Messi is the best of all time and it is important that he stay because he is still key. His decision will depend on the The rest of the squad, the new project, the ideas of the board and the coach … Is there anything better than Barcelona for him? I don’t know … “.