Windsor (Union)

The mare “Abayya Athba” of Dalman Racing, supervised by Peter J. Hammersley and ridden by Phil Dennis, won the title of the HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Cup, Group 2, which was held at the Royal Windsor Racecourse in the United Kingdom, under the patronage of the 16th edition of the HH Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, with a record attendance of more than 5,000 spectators.

The World Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses is held with the support and encouragement of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and with the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Emirates).

For the race of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup, which has a prize money value of 20 thousand pounds sterling, 5 of the elite horses in Britain and France gathered together, and “Abeya Athba” achieved victory easily, by a margin of 3 lengths, despite the chase of “Farida Al-Ezz”, which is owned by Al-Nujaifi Racing Company, under the supervision of James Owen, Sam Hitchcott conducting.

“Obeya Athba”, which ranked third in this race in 2022, after occupying fourth place in 2021, was able to cover the race distance in a time of 1:17:14 minutes, while “Upstart Crew”, owned by Linda, came in third place. Reeves, under the supervision of Newmarket coach James Owen, and led by Darragh Keenan.

The race was witnessed and the winners were crowned by His Excellency Mansour Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, and a large audience of more than 5,000 spectators who love purebred Arabian horse racing.

Mansour Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, the UAE’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, said: “It is a matter of great meaning that the UAE is organizing this type of event based on a long and ancient heritage and history of interest in Arabian horses, following the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him.” He is rich in supporting these races and ensuring their sustainability across various generations.”

He added: “This vision continues through Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s sponsorship of this high-level Arabian race at the Royal Windsor Racecourse, which of course enjoys the support and encouragement of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, so for me it represents a great celebration of Emirati and British culture coming together. “I was also impressed by the large crowd who were here today to watch the race.”