“A shareable report, starting from the risks of a possible narrowing of the space of an open society, a risk that we must also counteract as business representatives, and from the call for financial stability inextricably linked to incentives for development and employment. Good, then, the underlining of the political importance of Italy in Europe, because it is precisely in the Europe of the near future that the place to build robust, lasting and inclusive growth is located”. This is the comment of the president of Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli, on the report of the president of ABI, Antonio Patuelli.