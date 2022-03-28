The Brazilian Press Association (ABI) released a note this Sunday, 27, in which it repudiates the monocratic decision of Minister Raul Araújo, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which prohibited the political manifestation of musicians and musical groups at the Lollapalooza festival and emphasizes that it trusts in the revocation of the preliminary injunction by the plenary of the body.

The injunction was granted this Sunday to the action filed on Saturday by the Liberal Party (PL), of President Jair Bolsonaro, after the singer Pabllo Vittar displayed a flag of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at his concert. The PT leader is the leader in polls for voting intentions and Bolsonaro’s main political opponent in the October elections. The action alleged early electoral propaganda.

According to the minister’s decision, if the injunction is not complied with, the organizers of the event will have to pay R$50,000.

The ABI stated in the note that the decision affronts freedom of expression and expression, guaranteed by the Constitution, and represents an act of censorship, which was extinguished with the end of the military dictatorship.

“ABI is sure that the TSE plenary will revoke this injunction and reject the anti-democratic action taken by the Liberal Party, reestablishing the primacy of the right to free expression of thought, as it should be in a Democratic State of Law”, he said in a note.

