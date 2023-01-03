Abi, Patuelli: “The ECB won’t raise rates yet at the beginning of the year”

Antonio Patuellipresident of the Abiphotograph the situation banking current and sends a signal to BCE on the increase of taxi of interest. “THE energy prices in Europe – explains Patuelli to Il Sole 24 Ore – they are I got off and not just for the announcement of the price cap. It is likely who speculate is positioning itself because it suspects the imminence of the possibility of a armistice between Russia and Ukraine. In such a context, the ECB should revise intention declared to proceed with a new rate increase already a beginning of the year. The fact that the Europeans gave a strong signal He has helped reduce there pressure on the price of gas, then a collapse so sharp of the cost of methane does not depend only on the cap, but probably on the fact that someone knows that one is going towards one armistice situation“.

“All of this – continues Patuelli al Sole – gives back a different picture from what has been analyzed by central banks already a few weeks ago, when within hours, between the 13 and 15 December, the increases were decided, 0.5 by the Fed and then 0.5 by the ECB. The change of the framework on the price of gas must be taken into account: it should be revised the intention expressed by the ECB of a further increase rates at the beginning of the year. In my opinion it should think back first decide: with the price drop of the gas will contract the most decisive factor of inflation and therefore it will have to be more cautious in raising rates.

