Banks, loans to families and businesses collapse

They decreased by 3.3% i loans to families and businesses in August 2023 compared to the previous year, while average rates are now 4.48% (4.43% in July, 2.32% in August 2022). These are the data from the monthly report of the Abireleased today.

In particular, the average rate on new business financing operations was 5.03%, compared to 5.09% in July. The spread on new operations (difference between rates on new loans and new funding) for families and non-financial companies, in August 2023, it was 157 basis points.

As for the loans, the trend already recorded in July 2023, when the drop was 2.2%, is accentuated. In particular, i loans to businesses decreased by 4.0% and those at families by 0.3%. The decline in credit volumesABI notes, is consistent with the slowdown in economic growth, which depresses the demand for loans.

