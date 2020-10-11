Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shares a special bond with his father Amitabh Bachchan. On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday. Late on the occasion, son Abhishek Bachchan shared a special photo and congratulated him. Abhishek Bachchan shared the childhood photo of Amitabh Bachchan, writing, “Happy birthday b. You are original. Is my hero. Happy 78th birthday. Love you pa. “

Abhishek considers his father Amitabh a guru. This cute photo of Amitabh Bachchan’s childhood is going viral on social media. Fans are becoming crazy about their cute style. Also praising Amitabh’s naughty looks. Fans are also giving birthday greetings to Amitabh on social media. Many fans also gathered outside Amitabh Bachchan’s house on this occasion.

On the occasion of the birthday, Amitabh was spotted outside his house, in which he was seen going from home to office in casual clothes. Please tell that Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for the TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’. Along with this, his next film is ‘Brahmastra’. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in lead roles. Along with this, Amitabh will be seen in films ‘Faces’ and ‘Jhund’. Also for his next project, Amitabh has joined hands with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.