Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has completed his 20 years in the film industry. He is continuously entertaining people with his work. Now Abhishek told that he was dropped from many films and this was due to his flop film Drona. After its release, he found it very difficult to find work.

Actually, a user asked Abhishek how did you get films after Drona? Responding honestly to this question, Abhishek Bachchan wrote- ‘I had not been found. I was fired from some films and I was not being cast in films. But we always live in expectations. They constantly try and work towards their goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your existence. Nothing is easily found in life. As long as there is life, there is struggle. ‘

Recently, the government announced the opening of theaters and multiplexes under Unlock 5. Abhishek Bachchan tweeted expressing his happiness over this decision. While replying to this, a user tried to troll Abhishek but the actor also gave a troll reply to the troll.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, ‘This is the best news of the week.’ Replying to this, the troll wrote, “But are you still not going to be jobless?” Responding to this tweet, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘It is in the hands of your (audience). If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we do our best to the best of our ability. Hope and pray for the best work. ‘