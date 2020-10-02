After the drug angle surfaced in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the names of many stars have been revealed. In such a case, the matter of targeting celebrities is also coming on social media and now the name of actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been included in those celebrities who have been trolling about it. Abhishek Bachchan recently had a tweet, on which a user commented, “Hash hai kya?”

In retaliation, Abhishek wrote, “No, sorry. You don’t do that, but I am ready to help you. I can introduce you to the Mumbai Police and I am sure that they need to know about your needs.” Will be very happy and they will definitely help you. “

No! Sorry. Don’t do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they, will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you. 4 – Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

I didnt. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. As long as there is life, there is conflict. – Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Another user asked him how he got the chance to work in his next film after the failure of the 2008 film ‘Drona’. To this, Abhishek said, “I did nothing. I got fired from some films and it became very difficult to cast in a film, but we live by hope and keep trying and trying to achieve our goal Work in the direction. You have to get up every day and fight for yourself. Nothing is easily found in life. As long as there is life, there is struggle. “