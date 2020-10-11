Abhishek Bachchan shared a childhood picture of his father Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram account on Sunday. With this picture, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘Happy Birthday B! Love you pa. ‘ With this, he gave the hashtags – #theOG #MyHero # 78
Fans reached outside Jalsa to celebrate birthday
On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, he went to his house outside Jalsa to show him. Big also came out of the house on the occasion of his birthday and met the fans. Due to Corona epidemic there was not much crowd outside his house but still some fans reached there to show love.
Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films
Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s workfront, he was last seen in the film ‘Gulabo Sitabho’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. He has 3 films ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Face’ and ‘Jhund’ to be released in the coming time. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan has recently signed an anonymous film with the lead roles of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
