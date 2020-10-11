October 11 is the 78th birthday of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan of the world of cinema. On this occasion, his fans and Bollywood industry celebrities are wishing him a birthday. Abhishek Bachchan has a very good bonding with his father Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek shared his childhood picture on his father’s birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote- ‘Happy birthday! Love you pa. ‘

Abhishek Bachchan shared a childhood picture of his father Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram account on Sunday. With this picture, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘Happy Birthday B! Love you pa. ‘ With this, he gave the hashtags – #theOG #MyHero # 78



Fans reached outside Jalsa to celebrate birthday

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, he went to his house outside Jalsa to show him. Big also came out of the house on the occasion of his birthday and met the fans. Due to Corona epidemic there was not much crowd outside his house but still some fans reached there to show love.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s workfront, he was last seen in the film ‘Gulabo Sitabho’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. He has 3 films ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Face’ and ‘Jhund’ to be released in the coming time. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan has recently signed an anonymous film with the lead roles of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.